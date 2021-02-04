JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $67.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

