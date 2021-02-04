JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.40 Price Target for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.40 ($11.06) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

