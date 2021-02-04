Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 125,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,595. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.