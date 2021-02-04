John M. Leonard Sells 67,856 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $4,922,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 1,832,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

