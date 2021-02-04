John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

HPS stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.