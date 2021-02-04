John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
HPS stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
