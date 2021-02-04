John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.44

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $17.86. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 2,623 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

