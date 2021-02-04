JMP Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $421.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $307.00.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.88.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $362.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.99 and its 200-day moving average is $264.85. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $370.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

