Jill May Buys 3,249 Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Jill May bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42).

Shares of LON JCH opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £364.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 640.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 584.87. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 796 ($10.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.85%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

