JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 59,951 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 160,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,210. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

