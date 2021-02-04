JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3,382.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 362,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,350. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

