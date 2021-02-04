JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

