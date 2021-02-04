JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 765,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.