JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 127,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter.

VKQ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,045. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

