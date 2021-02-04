JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 688,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

