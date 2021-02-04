Jennifer Daniel Sells 418 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $787,302.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schrödinger by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 232.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 86.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

