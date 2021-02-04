Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fresnillo Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

