Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fresnillo Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

