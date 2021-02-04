Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 170 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 136.93 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
