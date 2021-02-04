Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 170 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 136.93 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.