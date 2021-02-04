Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,383.09 ($18.07).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a PE ratio of 223.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,360.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,219.73.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

