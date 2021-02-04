Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

