Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Shares Up 3.7%

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.43 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). 353,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 61,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Andrew Robert Fryatt bought 96,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £6,787.83 ($8,868.34).

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; search engine optimization; Website designing and building; online marketing and media; and product development services.

