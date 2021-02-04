Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSHLY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jardine Strategic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.27.
Jardine Strategic Company Profile
