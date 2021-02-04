Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSHLY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jardine Strategic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.27.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

