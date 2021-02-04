Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 3,385,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.