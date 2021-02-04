Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 3,385,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Earnings History for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

