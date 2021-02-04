Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 569 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

