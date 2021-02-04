Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40.

