Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

