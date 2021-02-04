Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.