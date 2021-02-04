Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

