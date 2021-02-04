Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,115 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.34% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22.

