Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Trading Down 1.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.27 and last traded at C$35.60. 68,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 101,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28.

In other Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) news, Director Catherine Potechin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,000. Also, Director Steven Edward Spooner bought 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.26 per share, with a total value of C$49,927.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,572.27.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

