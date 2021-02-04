Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

