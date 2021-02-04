Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 20,225 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 83,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

