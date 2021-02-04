Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $116.22 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

