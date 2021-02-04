Jag Capital Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.