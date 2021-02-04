Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

