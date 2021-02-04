Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.96. 99,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

