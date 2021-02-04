Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.