Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

