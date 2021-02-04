Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

