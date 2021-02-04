Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.26.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

