Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.26.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39.
In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
