J2 Global (JCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

