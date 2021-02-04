J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3,704.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.15% of J2 Global worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

