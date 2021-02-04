IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,020 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.