IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in FedEx by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FedEx by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.29. 2,154,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,297. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

