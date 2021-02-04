IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $783,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,862. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

