IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. 333,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

