IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

