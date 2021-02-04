IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

