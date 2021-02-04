Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $456.02 million, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.