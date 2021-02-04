Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $456.02 million, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

