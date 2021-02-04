Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.49

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.26. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 827,307 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $147,819.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

